Gov. Cooper orders all NC schools to close amid COVID-19 outbreak

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an executive order that stops gatherings of 100 or more people and closes all K-12 public schools for at least two weeks.

“Today, I’m issuing an executive order to stop mass gatherings of 100 or more people,” Cooper said.

Cooper issued a recommendation earlier in the week to end mass gatherings but the governor said some ignored it.

“No concert is worth the spread of this pandemic,” Cooper said.

The governor also ordered all K-12 public schools must close for at least two weeks starting Monday.

Some school systems had already announced they would close but Wake County Public Schools, the state’s largest school system, waited until Saturday afternoon to close.

“Hindsight is 20/20. I don’t want any regrets in our rearview mirror,” Cooper said.

Earlier Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 23 cases of COVID-19 in 12 counties across the state.

