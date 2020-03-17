Missing person report leads to murder arrest in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is charged with murder in the case of a missing 82-year-old Columbus County man whose body was found near Bolton.

On March 16, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Green Swamp Road North in reference to a missing person.

A family member went to check on Edward Earl Davis, 82, at his home. The family member had been trying to get in touch with Davis but was unable to reach him. The family member went to the home and found the door ajar, but couldn’t find him so they called 911.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found a large amount of blood in the back yard of the home. Investigators spoke with numerous people and established a person of interest, Tucker Mackenzie Rector.

During the interview with Rector, investigators say they got pertinent information related to the case. Criminal Investigators executed a search warrant at Rector’s home on Green Swamp Road in Bolton. During the search, vital pieces of evidence were located in relation to this investigation.

That information led investigators to a wooded area off of Old Lake Road in the Bolton area. That’s where they found Davis’ body.

Rector, 23, was arrested and charged with murder. He was not given a bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact CCSO Criminal Investigator Paul Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145.