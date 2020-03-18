Man hurt after shooting in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night near the Brooklyn Arts District.

A police spokeswoman said it happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the 400 block of Swann Street in reference to a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Trev’yon Canton Marshall, 19, was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is listed in stable, but serious condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.