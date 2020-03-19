Nearly 100 cases of coronavirus reported in NC

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/WSOC)– The NC Department of Health and Humans Services reports there are nearly 100 cases of coronavirus in the state.

The 97 cases are found in 23 counties, which include Brunswick and New Hanover.

The United States has nearly 9,000 cases across all 50 states.

Wednesday night, President Trump signed a coronavirus relief package into law. That package includes free coronavirus testing for people who need it and paid emergency leave from work, among other things.