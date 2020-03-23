Armed masked man robs New Hanover gas station overnight

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place early this morning.

NHSO says a man entered ​the Circle K convenience store located at 3053 Castle Hayne Road, around 2 a.m. Monday.

- Advertisement -

The man was reportedly wearing a mask over his face, gloves, and was carrying what appeared to be a box cutter.

The sheriff’s office says the man demanded money from the cash register, took the cash and left.

The suspect was shown wearing camouflage pants, a brown jacket with a grey hooded sweatshirt.

If anyone has any information of the suspect or the robbery, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 91-798-4162 or here.