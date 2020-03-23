EXECUTIVE ORDER: NC public schools closed through May 15, gyms and salons must close

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper announced he will sign an executive order that closes grades K-12 for in-person instruction until May 15.

Cooper said he’s asked the State Board of Education, in collaboration with the Department of Public Instruction and legislators, to develop a plan that strives to educate students through the remainder of the school year, which includes remote learning.

He said he’s also working on a plan to lay out how to make sure school employees work safely and get paid.

Cooper said they arrived at the May 15th date by looking at CDC and public health guidance.

“This is a rapidly evolving health crisis,” Cooper said. “If guidance changes, we will adjust the order.”

During the news conference, Cooper said the executive order also takes another step. It will close gyms, theaters, health clubs, hair and nail salons, barbers, and massage therapists. Those businesses must close by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“I know these actions cause heartache for a lot of people but they are necessary to save lives,” Gov. Cooper said.

As of Monday morning, 297 coronavirus cases were found in 45 counties in the state. 10,000 tests are still waiting to be run.