Carolina Beach to discontinue short-term rentals during COVID-19 outbreak

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After a tense meeting on Monday night in Carolina Beach, the town decided today to discontinue all short-term rentals.

Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce made the declaration on Tuesday, according to a news release.

All rental agencies and property owners who rent properties within the Town of Carolina Beach are instructed to have all current renters, who have a rental term less of than 90 days, to leave by 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

That also means, effective immediately, there will be no new rentals with rental

terms of less than 90 days allowed within the Town of Carolina Beach until April 22, or until the order is rescinded.

The Town encourages all individuals and business owners to adhere to CDC, Federal and State, and County guidelines regarding COVID-19, and all persons are strongly encouraged to stay close to home and follow social distancing protocols.