Carolina Beach officials give update on COVID-19 plan

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)–Emotions were running high at the Carolina Beach town council meeting on Monday as officials gathers to give the public an update on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the nation.

Councilman JoDan Garza is saying town officials aren’t doing enough to enforce the rules they put into place.

“We as a team, we are failing our community,”said Garza. “We as a team aren’t on our beaches telling people social distancing, so as leaders all of us are failing them.”

This response came just three days after the council voted to close their beaches and parks on Friday in a (4-1) vote.

“All last week all we did was build up our community to this panic, our county, our state,” said Garza.

No new orders were issued by the council during Monday afternoons meeting, but Carolina Beach officials want to urge to residents they are putting a plan in place. Clarification on those plan may come after a conference call with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday afternoon.

“I just ask in the next few days as were waiting for the governors call tomorrow and additional actions that may or may not come that we have a plan,”said councilman Steve Shuttleworth. “That plan needs to say here’s how we could do it, here’s what it would look like, here’s the liabilities. So, we can make an informed decision if we should choose to go that route.”

The conference call with Governor Roy Cooper is set for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.