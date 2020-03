ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WWAY) — The death of a man in Rocky Point is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 23-year-old Christopher Duane Stewart was found at Millers Pond Park off of US Highway 117 in Rocky Point.

Pender County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact them at (910) 259-1212.