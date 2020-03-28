South Carolina Gov. McMaster issues mandatory quarantine for out-of-state visitors from COVID-19 hotspots

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order for any out-of-state visitors from coronavirus hotspots to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a Friday news briefing.

There is a criminal penalty attached to the order if people violate it — up to 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine, Gov. McMaster added.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) joined Gov. McMaster and other state health officials in the briefing. Sen. Graham said he and Sen. Scott were “glad to be home.”

“The decisions that [Gov. McMaster] has made and the things that have been done are great decisions and have helped,” Sen. Graham said.