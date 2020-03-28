Vendors sell out quick at local drive-thru farmers’ market

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s a one stop shop for groceries and you don’t even have to get out of the car.

Wilmington farmers’ market is getting creative as Covid-19 restrictions amp up.

The weekly market typically located at Tidal Creek is now set up just down the road in the Wrightsville Beach Brewery parking lot.

Jud Watkins, the owner of Wrightsville Beach Brewery, says this partnership started about two months ago and this is the second week farmers have hosted the market as a drive-thru.

“As stores are inundated, we are trying to get creative and come up with something where people can shop local, eat local, take the pressure off the grocery stores and be as safe as possible,” Watkins said.

Market Manager Julie Svenson says they plan to open every Saturday indefinitely since they are considered a grocery store and, therefore, essential.

The important thing I think is for the customers to still be able to get fresh, good quality food on their tables for their families every week and we are supplying that,” Svenson said. “Also, for the vendors to still be able to make sells and keep their business going.”

Each vendor practiced proper health and safety by wearing gloves and changing often.

“We are giving customers the option, if they just roll down their back window, the farmers can just place items in their backseat so their is no direct contact,” Watkins said.

Watkins says donations for Nourish NC are also being collected at the market.