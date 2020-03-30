Army veteran, UNCW student killed in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY has learned new details about a recent death reported in the Cape Fear.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 23-year-old Christopher Duane Stewart, of Wilmington, who was found dead in Rocky Point Friday.

- Advertisement -

According to an online obituary, 23-year-old Christopher Duane Stewart was a UNCW student who was obtaining a degree in criminal justice and forensics psychology.

Stewart served a tour of duty in Afghanistan in the US Army and then continued his military career in the Army Reserve.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for Stewart’s funeral. As of Monday morning, more than $8,100 had been raised for the family.