Doggy Day Cares still open for pets amidst coronavirus pandemic

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–There is definitely uncertainty these days with the coronavirus pandemic, including what to do with your four legged friends. Dog care centers in the Cape Fear want you to know there here for you when you need them.

“This is a time where we are here for those people needing to go into work and looking for a place for their animal,”said Magnolia’s Bed and Biscuit owner Bryan Ball. “I know these days are tough especially on hospital people, nurses, and certainly doctors.”

Animal resorts or doggy day cares are still open for business if you’re looking for a place for your animals to stay day or night with many Americans working more hectic than usual schedules.

The staff at Magnolia’s Bed and Biscuit in Leland says they are open to provide you and your pet a little relief during this difficult time we’re all facing.

“It gives the pets a opportunity to get out of the house, run around, and get tired,”said Magnolia’s Bed and Biscuit manager Nate Mueske. “They also need the social interaction with other dogs, its just a good thing for them to do.”

If you’re in the Cape Fear and looking for a doggy resort for your pup you can visit the Magnolia’s Bed and Biscuit website.