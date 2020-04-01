Lottery player wins $10K at New Hanover County gas station

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Have you recently played Carolina Keno? If so, you could be $10,000 richer!

The North Carolina Education Lottery says a lucky player matched his or her way to a $10,000 prize while playing the game at the Circle K on Eastwood Road Tuesday night.

We’re sharing some good news this #WednesdayMorning! One lucky player matched his or her way to a $10,000 prize while playing #CarolinaKeno at the @CircleKStores on Eastwood Rd. in #Wilmington last night. Congrats to the winner! #NCLottery pic.twitter.com/3CswQhy7FU — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) April 1, 2020

Congrats to the winner!