Lottery player wins $10K at New Hanover County gas station

By
WWAY News
-
0
NC Education Lottery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Have you recently played Carolina Keno? If so, you could be $10,000 richer!

The North Carolina Education Lottery says a lucky player matched his or her way to a $10,000 prize while playing the game at the Circle K on Eastwood Road Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

Congrats to the winner!

You Might Also Like

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here