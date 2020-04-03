CFPUA: Chemours’ corrective action plan falls short

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Chemours’ proposed corrective action plan to address decades of PFAS releases from its chemical plant on the Cape Fear River consists largely of vague promises of PFAS reductions to be realized years into the future and is inadequate to protect downstream water users, CFPUA wrote in comments submitted today to state regulators.

Chemours submitted the CAP in December 2019 under the terms of a consent order between the company and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and Cape Fear River Watch.

NCDEQ is accepting public comments on Chemours’ CAP through April 6 via email at publiccomments@ncdenr.gov.

In its comments on the CAP, CFPUA wrote:

“What we find in the CAP are promises to attempt to reduce PFAS loading in the Cape Fear River sometime in the next five years or more from Chemours, a company that, along with its creator DuPont, spent almost four decades making a profit while quietly releasing these same PFAS. We find promises based on untested models and models built with inconsistent, incomplete data, confounding attempts at independent verification. We find several obvious, significant sources of contamination ignored or set aside because addressing them would cost too much or otherwise be too difficult for the company responsible for this contamination. We find gaps in calculations of the potential risks to human health posed by Chemours’ pollution. Overall, for the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on CFPUA for drinking water, we find this plan falls far short of the actions needed to meaningfully correct the damages done by Chemours and DuPont.”

CFPUA’s full comments on the CAP and supporting reports by Tetra Tech and Dr. DeWitt may be found here.

WWAY reached out to Chemours spokeswoman Lisa Randall for a response. She provided the following statement:

“While we understand that different organizations may have different opinions, Chemours believes that the Corrective Action Plan submitted complies with both the Consent Order and the North Carolina regulations and proposes corrective action to be protective of human health and the environment. The plan is robust and informed by available data. We look forward to reviewing the comments submitted to DEQ and working with them on a path forward.”