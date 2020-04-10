Bird flu reported in commercial turkey flock in South Carolina

Bird flu was reported in a commercial turkey flock in Chesterfield County on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

The strain is called H7N3 avian influenza (HPAI), which is considered highly pathogenic, officials said.

“This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in commercial poultry in the United States since 2017. It appears this HPAI strain mutated from a low pathogenic strain that has been found in poultry in that area recently,” according to USDA.

Officials added no human cases of this H7N3 avian influenza virus have been detected and there is no immediate public health concern.

