Walmart worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Cumberland County, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) — Cumberland County officials announced Friday that a Fayetteville Walmart worker had tested positive for COVID-19 and that there was possible exposure to customers.

The person who tested positive worked at the Walmart at 2820 Gillespie Street, according to an email from Cumberland County spokeswoman Sally Shutt.

- Advertisement -

“The person is a Cumberland County resident and the Health Department is investigating and reaching out to individuals who may have been in contact with the person who tested positive,” the news release said.

The Walmart worker’s COVID-19 case brings the number of cases to in Cumberland County to 75 — a number that has tripled in just 10 days, the news release said.

Click here to read more.