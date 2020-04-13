DA: Here’s how to handle traffic tickets during coronavirus pandemic

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve received a speeding ticket or other traffic infraction, District Attorney Ben David says there are ways to resolve it without coming down to the New Hanover or Pender County Courthouse.

Courts are currently open five days per week, but for jail defendants only.

There are three different things you can do if you’ve been charged and have a court date. First, if you do nothing, your court date will automatically be continued.

Second, you can go online to get registration and inspection violations dismissed, or sign up for an online driving school if you got a moving violation.

Third, you can hire an attorney to handle any misdemeanor not resulting in jail time or probation without having to appear in court.

Click here to access the different online options for both New Hanover and Pender counties.