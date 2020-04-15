FedEx driver runs onto beach to deliver ring during Surf City wedding

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — It’s a happily ever after, with a little help from FedEx.

Photographer Amy Shores shared a heartwarming story on Facebook about how a couple’s wedding persevered despite several obstacles, including the last-minute delivery of a wedding band.

- Advertisement -

Shores said bride Savannah Perkins originally planned a Hawaii wedding, a ten day honeymoon cruise around the islands, and finally a large reception upon their return.

Then the coronavirus became a pandemic and the mass gathering bans began. Everything was cancelled.

The couple still wanted a beach wedding. They decided to say “I do” at a family member’s beach house in Surf City on Friday that consisted of a total of 5 people.

One small problem. The manufacturer of the groom’s wedding band was shut down until April 8. They had to overnight the wedding band.

On Friday, it was time for the ceremony to begin and FedEx had yet to arrive, so they had to leave a note on the front door to ask if the delivery person would bring the ring down to the beach.

Shores said at the end of the ceremony, someone yelled, “Look, it’s the FedEx man!”

1 of 5

“This sweet man came running down the sand waving the package. It was amazing! This should be a Fed Ex commercial,” Shores said.

FedEx has reached out to Shores and said they loved the story and planned to share it.

Congratulations to the happy couple!