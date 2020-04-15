Third suspect wanted for murder of UNCW student turns himself in

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The third suspect wanted for the murder of a UNCW student and veteran turned himself in on Wednesday, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Tyrell Chambers, 21, has been charged with armed robbery and first degree murder in connection with the death of Christopher Stewart.

Two other suspects, Myasia Morange, 18, and Raymond Brooks, 33, have also been arrested and face multiple charges, including first degree murder.

Stewart was found dead at Miller’s Pond Park in Rocky Point on March 27th.

All three suspects are being held in the Pender County Jail under no bond.