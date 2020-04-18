Face mask requirement among new guidelines announced for Durham County, City stay-at-home order

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — The Durham City and County governments announced on Friday additional updates to the unified Durham Stay-At-Home Order.

The new guidelines require people to wear a clean face-covering any time they are or will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance such as grocery stores, pharmacies, business location and public transit.

While face coverings are required, no one will be removed from or denied entry to public transit for failure to wear a face covering.

According to the order, a face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It can be secured to the head with ties or snaps or wrapped around the lower face. It can be made of a variety of materials, such as cotton, silk or linens. A cloth face covering may be factory-made or sewn by hand or can be improvised from household items such as scarfs, t-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels.

