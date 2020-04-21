Who could buy NHRMC? Here are the companies bidding for hospital and their plans

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center has released the six formal proposals they have received over the possible sale.

Atrium Health, Duke Health, UNC Health, Novant Health, HCA Healthcare, and HealthSpan Partners have all made proposals.

They include information from long-term lease agreements, to partnerships, to outright purchase of the hospital, and the packages go up into the billions of dollars.

Read about each one below:

New Hanover County began exploring the idea to sell the hospital back in July.

This story will be updated.