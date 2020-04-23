Governor Cooper extends Stay at Home Order until May 8

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina’s Stay at Home Order has been extended to May 8, Governor Roy Cooper announced during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“It’s clear we are flattening the curve, but our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet. We need more time to slow the spread of the virus before we ease restrictions,” Cooper said.

This extension includes the closure of dine-in restaurants, and also businesses like nail salons, hair salons, movie theaters and other businesses included in the previous executive order. That order was originally set to expire on April 29.

NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said it’s clear NC has flattened the curve.

“We have slowed the rate of acceleration for the virus. It is taking longer for our cases to double,” Cohen said.

Cohen also laid out testing and tracing trends of the virus and what the state will be looking at moving forward before restrictions are lifted.

Cohen said today is one of the second highest days of reported new cases the state has seen.

Cooper also announced how NC would gradually reopen over three phases.

PHASE 1

Stay at Home order remains in place, people can leave home for commercial activity

Those retailers and services will need to implement social distancing, cleaning and other protocols

Gatherings limited to no more than 10 people

Parks can open subject to gathering limits

Face coverings recommended in public

Restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settins

Encourage continued teleworking

PHASE 2 – At least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1

Lift Stay at Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home

Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars, and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols (reduced capacity)

Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity

Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings

Open public playgrounds

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregant care settings

PHASE 3 – At least 4-6 weeks after Phase 2

Lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing and minimizing exposure to settings where distancing isn’t possible

Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worships, and entertainment venues

Further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings

Testing, tracing and trends to move in the right direction for each phase to move forward. If there is a spike in infections, tightening of restrictions may be needed temporarily.

Information about K-12 public schools will be announced on Friday.