Pine Valley Elementary hold teacher parade to celebrate 50th anniversary

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–It may not have been a actual parade, but it sure looked like it on Friday. Teachers and staff from Pine Valley Elementary School piled into their cars parading up and down the streets. It was in celebration of the school turning 50 years old.

“This is our second caravan and we wanted to step it up because we would have originally celebrated our 50th year of Pine Valley and spring fling today,”said Pine Valley teacher Desiree Taylor. “We wanted to be able to celebrate that again with our families in a safe way.”

It gave kids and their families hope that normalcy is right around the corner.

“It kind of gives the kids renewed hope that things will get back to normal at some point,” said Pine Valley Elementary parent Telisa Claudio.

North Carolina schools have been out for over a month and it has kids across the area really missing their teachers. This parade rolled through at exactly the right now.

“It was really fun and I got to see all of my teachers,”says Pine Valley student Taliyah Wade Smith. “It was really sweet of them.”

It had the emotions of parents running high, with the outpouring of support.

“It fills us all with emotions, it’s happy and sad,”said Pine Valley parent “We truly love our teachers.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday that schools across the state will continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year.