Town of Kure Beach to reopen beach access Monday

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Town of Kure Beach leaders announced plans to open beach access points and beaches next week.

Town council voted to amend the Kure Beach State of Emergency Declaration. Beaches are now scheduled to open Monday, April 27 at noon.

The amended State of Emergency Declaration reads, “All access points and beaches will be opened for individual, non-stationary activities to include only walking, jogging, biking, swimming, and surfing/water sports.”

Beach-goers should still practice social distancing, and no group should have more than 10 people.

The town said Kure Beach residents with a current re-entry decal, will be permitted to utilize public on-street parking and open town parking areas but must follow time parking restrictions in designated areas.

