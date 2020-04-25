Local organization moves 50th anniversary Earth Day festival online

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Earth Day celebrations continued this weekend online.

Some local organzations are not letting COVID-19 stop them from celebrating our beautiful planet.

The Wilmington Earth Day Alliance moved the fun online to the “The Earth Day 2020: 50th Anniversary Virtual Celebration” Facebook page. It was a way for local environmental organizations and businesses to come together and the alliance is hosting an ongoing virtual scavenger hunt.

According to their facebook page, the details are below:

The EDA will pick 20 exhibitors at random and compose a question or clue that you, at your own leisure, can find on the exhibitor’s site. The scavenger hunt will be a downloadable document from our event website and Facebook page and will be posted on April 22. Anyone over 21 can participate in this version of the scavenger hunt, and a separate scavenger hunt is being created for the Kid’s Zone exhibitors. Those who want to participate will download the document, complete it, then take a picture of the completed scavenger hunt page and send it via Messenger to the EDA Facebook account by May 10th. All correct and completed entries will be entered to win a $50 gift certificate to Bill’s Brewing Company or Waterline Brewing Company. Prizes must be claimed within 14 days of announcement and be 21 to win. There’s also a bonus question on the scavenger hunt from our sponsor City of Wilmington, NC Government Stormwater Services! Those who correctly answer the bonus question will be entered into a separate drawing for a 60-gallon rain barrel courtesy of COW Stormwater Services.