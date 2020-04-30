Ocean Isle Beach reopens with looser restrictions than others

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While some area beaches are still keeping extra restrictions in place, Ocean Isle Beach is riding its own wave.

Thursday, OIB opened for business as usual, for the most part.

Commissioner David Green said their conversations with residents and other leaders in Myrtle, Sunset, and Holden beaches have led them to making the decision to reopen with lesser restrictions than others.

“I have mixed emotions to be honest,” Resident Bob Bullard said.

He told WWAY’s Lakeeda Johnson how unsure he was that leaders made the right the decision. Bullard said it could put his community in an even worse condition.

“We’re kind of out here as a guinea pig for the rest of our Carolina Beaches,” Bullard said. “We’re the ones that’s going to be impacted the most because of the number of people that will show up here.”

Unlike Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Carolina Beach, and others in the Cape Fear, Ocean Isle Beach reopened public parking, allowed people back on the beach without the “Keep it moving” rule, and lifted short-term rental restrictions.

Resident Leigh Simmons said she does not think the town is set up for the traffic in the near-term.

“We don’t have the supply chain setup to allow renters to come yet,” Simmons said. “You can’t eat a meal in a restaurant yet. There are some restaurants that are doing takeout.”

Simmons who is also a business owner said even though she depends on tourists to stay afloat, Thursday’s move worried her.

“I can’t afford personally, financially for everything to shutdown again on June 15th because we jumped the gun,” Simmons said.

One resident also expressed how happy she was about the reopening. She said the amount of cases in Brunswick County should not have ever been a reason for the beach to close.

The restrictions still in place at Ocean Isle Beach include six feet of social distancing, and no groups larger than ten people. Also, public bathrooms and buildings will remain closed.