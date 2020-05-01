NC health officials release ZIP code data for coronavirus cases

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — In a news conference, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state would release ZIP code data for laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

We’re just trying to share as much information so folks feel like we’re being transparent,” Cohen said.

- Advertisement -

Cohen cautioned the data had limitations–they would not report cases in ZIP codes with less than 500 people and less than five lab-confirmed cases. In addition, Cohen said the data does have a substantial amount of variation, so health leaders would continue to look at county data as an indication of the situation in North Carolina.

Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry also said the ZIP code data would allow emergency teams to understand where to direct equipment and personnel to help mitigate the COVID-19 crisis.

Cohen also said as North Carolina gets closer to reopening, the state continues to ramp up testing.

Related Article: New Hanover Regional Medical Center still accepting donations

“We didn’t get here by accident, Cohen said. “I’m really really proud to be a North Carolinian.”

Read more from ABC11.