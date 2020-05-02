New Hanover County tests more than 180 people for COVID-19 in first week

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – New Hanover County expanded diagnostic testing to all residents this week, and as of Friday, 186 people have been tested.

Of those tested, 47 are negative, 139 are still pending, and there are no positive lab results at this time.

Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman says “Our first week of expanded testing has been a success, and we want to continue this important service in the coming weeks to even more people – especially those who have limited access to healthcare or to a COVID-19 test.”

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms typically appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, and may include any of the following:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can call the New Hanover County Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to be screened by a public health nurse before being referred for a diagnostic test at no charge.

More information about the process and criteria for New Hanover County’s expanded testing can be found at Health.NHCgov.com/Coronavirus.