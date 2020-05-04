Sunset Beach aims to reopen beaches, resume short-term rentals this month

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Beaches across the Cape Fear are opening back up and lifting restrictions and Monday night, leaders of Sunset Beach voted to follow suit.

Sunset Beach Town Council voted to reopen beaches at noon on Wednesday for exercise only after hearing comments and written statements from citizens and homeowners, both in favor and against reopening beaches.

They also voted to allow public parking to reopen and open the beaches for all activity on May 15.

“It is completely safe to be on the beaches, we know how to social distance,” said homeowner Toni Mascherin. “We’ve been told to social distance, we’ve been obeying all the guidelines.”

Short-term rentals will resume May 22, one week before the start of Memorial Day Weekend.

However, some residents and homeowners were hoping to see things open sooner.

“If people are afraid of if they have health conditions and they want to cancel their rental I understand that, but there are people that count on that as their income,” Mascherin said. “And I don’t think that that should be shut down, I really don’t. I think it’s time to open up.”

Public bathrooms will remain closed due to limited cleaning resources. That will be revisited by town council on May 19.

All special events are canceled through the end of the month.