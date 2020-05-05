“In the fire service, we have something called the brotherhood”: Colleagues of a local firefighter talk about why it’s important to have their coworker’s back, now more than ever

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A local firefighter was in serious condition at New Hanover Regional after a motorcycle crash in Brunswick County.

Tuesday his colleagues opened up about the man behind the uniform and why it was important that they have his back, more than ever.

“He tries to do the best he can in whatever he’s doing,” Whiteville Fire Department Chief David Yergeu said.

With 16 years of service to the community with the Whiteville Fire Department, Firefighter Michael Stanley has always been there when Yergue has needed him.

“During hurricanes, he’s always here, wanting to help and make sure everything gets done, and be of service to the community,” Yergeu expressed.

Investigators said Stanley was on his motorcycle when a pickup truck turned in front of him Monday afternoon.

Stanley was thrown from his motorcycle. Yergeu said Stanley was in serious condition.

“A lot. A lot of injuries and broken bones, multiple injuries,” Yergeu said.

Captain Mark Rowan has also worked with Stanley for nearly 16 years. He said though multiple bones were broken, he was thankful Stanley’s injuries were not worse.

“He’s not out of the woods yet, but there was no serious brain injuries or spinal injuries, his extremities,” Rowan stated.

He said anytime something this drastic happens to a colleague, it hits home for everyone.

“In the fire service, we have something called the brotherhood,” Rowan said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of differences we have, we’re always there for each other, and each other’s families. Regardless of anything.”

A brotherhood that has extended to New Hanover County. Stanley has also worked with New Hanover County Fire and Rescue for a little more than a year.

Trooper King with North Carolina Highway Patrol said charges are pending in the crash. If you would like to help, click here.