NASA works with Tom Cruise to film movie in space

(CNN) — Tom Cruise wants to fly into outer space in the name of filmmaking, and NASA says it’s happening.

The head of NASA confirmed Tuesday that the space agency is working with actor Tom Cruise to make a movie on the International Space Station. A NASA spokesperson also confirmed to CNN Business that Cruise will launch into space and stay aboard the station, a multibillion-dollar laboratory that orbits about 250 miles above Earth.

- Advertisement -

Rotating crews of astronauts have lived aboard the ISS continuously since 2000, and a few high-paying tourists have stopped by the station over the years. At one point, pop star Lance Bass, of ‘NSYNC boyband fame, planned a visit in the early 2000s, though that trip did not pan out.

A few films have been shot on board the space station, including a 2002 IMAX documentary that Cruise narrated. 2012’s “Apogee of Fear,” a science fiction film, was also filmed in space by entrepreneur and space tourist Richard Garriott, the son of an astronaut.

But Cruise could be the first actor to endure extraterrestrial travel.

Related Article: 25th Annual Cucalorus Film Festival starts Wednesday

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet Tuesday.

Read more here.