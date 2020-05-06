Pender man charged with sex crimes involving 14 year old

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead man is facing multiple sex crime charges involving a teen.

Michael Richard Martorelli, 21, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Martorelli is charged one count of solicit a child by computer, one count indecent liberties with a child, one disseminate obscene material to a minor, one count photographing self preparing an obscene image and ten counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says Martorelli was arrested at his home Tuesday. He is in jail under a $55,000 bond.

Anyone having information pertaining to Martorelli and the charges against him is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard with PCSO at (910) 259-1437.

“The sheriff’s office continues to implore parents and guardians to monitor their children’s online activities,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Access to the internet via electronic devices and their links to several social media sites provides opportunities to online sexual predators. It is important that parents and guardians familiarize themselves with these devices and sites and strictly use parental controls to prevent illegal and improper contacts. The sheriff’s office offers training and lectures on steps to help safeguard your children.”