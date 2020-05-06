Surf City to open short-term rentals Friday afternoon

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — During a meeting on Wednesday morning, Surf City Town Council voted to reopen short-term rentals starting Friday at 5:00 p.m.

The timing coincides with Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order that begins phase one of reopening the state.

- Advertisement -

Emails will be sent out to property managers letting them know rentals are reopening, as well as cleaning requirement.

Public parking also opens Friday in Surf City, but public restrooms will remain closed. Port-o-johns will be placed at certain beach accesses.