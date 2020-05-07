PAG narrows partnership, sale options of NHRMC to 3 proposals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The partnership advisory group, responsible for exploring a possible partnership or sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, has narrowed the list of proposals from six to three.

The group voted to move forward with Atrium Health, Duke Health and Novant Health.

- Advertisement -

This doesn’t mean the other offers are off the table, but the PAG is focusing their efforts on those three.

“We had 21, the entire advisory group was here tonight,” said PAG co-chair Spence Broadhurst. “We all voted unanimously for these three, so that shows how strong these three opportunities are.”

Broadhurst and fellow co-chair Barb Biehner say they selected three out of six proposals to explore further based on 18 criteria in the hospital’s strategic plan.

Related Article: NHRMC Partnership Advisory Group pauses meeting schedule

“They included everything from health equity, to staffing, to engaging independent providers, to capital, to partnerships, financial performance, all the different pieces we identified before,” Biehner said.

Atrium is offering a 40-year lease and $3.1 billion investment.

Duke is offering a purchase of NHRMC with at least $1.9 billion in capital investments.

Novant is offering a partnership with $2 billion upfront and $3.1 billion in capital investments.

PAG leaders say their decision is about more than just money.

“We’re going to keep focusing on the core considerations that we know we are most concerned about,” Biehner said. “We’re going to integrate that in with the site visits.”

Those sites visits, initially planned as true visits, will now be done virtually due to the coronavirus. Broadhurst doesn’t believe that has to be a negative thing.

“We’ll give up the in-person around-the-table conversation eye-to-eye conversation, but by making it virtual I think more of the advisory group will be able to participate,” he said.

Broadhurst says they will continue to weigh the proposals against the hospital remaining independent or restructuring to allow for more diverse investments.

“Our next steps are to gather all that information, and we feel very confident that we’ll be able to make a recommendation in the next six to eight weeks,” he said.

The PAG will make their recommendation to county commissioners who will ultimately make the final decision about the future of the hospital. If the PAG sticks to 6-8 week timeline, the public could have an answer about the fate of NHRMC in July, one year after the process began.

Read the proposals here:

Atrium Health

Duke Health

Novant Health