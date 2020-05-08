Teen killed in Brunswick County crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person was killed and another injured after a crash near Northwest in Brunswick County.

It happened Thursday around 10:30 a.m. on Blue Banks Loop Road.

The NC Highway Patrol said a red Honda was traveling north when the driver, Kenneth Benson, 19, crossed the center line and struck a white GMC SUV head on.

Benson, of Kelly, died at the scene. The other driver, Laranda Gokel, 43, was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The highway patrol said speed is not a factor in the collision, but impairment is being investigated.