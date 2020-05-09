Rocky Point woman celebrates 99th birthday

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Families and friends are turning to drive by parades to celebrate birthdays amid the coronavirus.

This weekend cars honked and folks cheered for Edith Gray-Moore’s 99th.

About a dozen cars lined up in the Riley Creek church parking lot in Rocky Point to drive by and wave.

Edith Gray-Moore says this was the coldest birthday she’s had.

She says she wasn’t expecting any celebration or to see the year 99. She says she can’t wait to celebrate 100.

Her daughter, Edith Shannon, says she wanted to have a safe celebration for her mother.

“She’s always been so strong and independent,” Shannon said. “It just seems natural because she’s so independent that she’d be here to see 99.”

Edith Gray-Moore says she used to have a large garden and eat lots of vegetables, which could have helped her live long.

Moore says she’s looking forward to celebrating with her family and friends in person next year.