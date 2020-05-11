WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are back at the corner of River Road and Independence Boulevard. This time trying figure out: who destroyed the memorial for the missing women?

Carla McCall, one of the people behind the memorial to remember Paige Escalera and Stephanie Mayorga, says a friend jogging by the area this morning contacted her saying the memorial was gone. McCall says her friend searched the area and found the flowers, pictures and lights in the marsh less than 100 feet away.

- Advertisement -

She called the police.

She says she found the flowers were unpotted, the cross broken items missing.

Cassandra Cruz, another woman who helped make the memorial, says there were hundreds of dollars worth of love at the corner.

Related Article: Customer taken to hospital after SUV crashes into Panda Express

“A friend came up here not too long ago saying she was a very close friend of Stephanie wanting to bring some flowers and I said it’s not a good idea to go back there because everything is just thrown around and she just immediately busted into tears,” Cruz said.

“That’s a place to rest their stuff right there and I don’t think anyone has a right to destruct anything,” Diane Vasquez, Cruz’s mother, said. “It was beautiful. At night time, when they had it all lit up, it glowed the night.”

Police are investigating.