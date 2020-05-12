U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Diligence relocating by end of month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A familiar site on the Wilmington Riverfront is about to say ‘goodbye.’

The Coast Guard Cutter Diligence was scheduled to leave for good later this year, but instead it’s heading south this month.

- Advertisement -

Petty Officer Edward Wargo says the Cutter Diligence will be leaving before the end of May and will re-locate to the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

The Diligence has spent more than 30 years in Wilmington and was expected to leave around September 30th.

Wargo could not confirm why the Diligence is re-locating so soon.