Three men with AK-47s arrested near shooting victim’s funeral

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police have arrested three individuals near Daiquan Jacobs’s funeral Saturday evening. Police saw a man exit a car wearing a black ski mask and holding a rifle.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Wilmington Police Department Mobile Field Force Unit and SABLE were conducting surveillance in the 500 block of Red Cross Street in reference to a homicide victim’s funeral. On May 10th, Daiquan Jacobs died after he was shot in his car, that then sped up to about 100 miles per hour and crashed into a tree on Oleander Dr.

Officers saw an orange Mustang stopped in the intersection of 6th St. and Campbell. They witnessed a male wearing a black ski mask bail out of the vehicle, armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

All MFF units and WPD Patrol units covered the vehicle along with SABLE, and took the male and three individuals inside the vehicle into custody. When searching the car law enforcement found each individual had a loaded AK-47 (not stolen) as well as several types of illegal narcotics and U.S. currency.

The following arrests were made:

JEREMIAH THOMPSON, 21, has been charged with Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Possession of MDMA, and Armed to the Terror of the Public Wearing a Mask and Hood in a public place.

He was given a $75,000 secured bond.

SHAKEAL THOMPSON, 26, has been charged with Possession of MDMA, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver within 1000 feet of a school (Douglas Academy) and maintaining controlled substances in a vehicle, possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $150,000 secured bond.

QUADDARRIUS COTTON, 22, has been charged with Possession of Schedule I Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule I Heroin within 1000 ft of school (Douglas Academy), Possession of Schedule VI controlled substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

The vehicle’s third passenger was not charged.