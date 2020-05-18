Duke Energy, county to perform siren maintenance around Brunswick Nuclear Plant

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The outdoor warning sirens within the 10-mile area around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested over the next several weeks, starting Monday, May 18.

The tests will be full-volume tests that will last approximately five to ten seconds. The work will be conducted Monday through Friday, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Since the sirens will be tested individually, there is no specific time when residents of Brunswick or New Hanover counties can expect to hear the sirens.

This testing is being performed to support the annual maintenance of the sirens.

These audible tests are conducted to ensure each siren works properly after the maintenance is performed.

Each siren may be tested multiple times.

Residents may not hear the sirens unless they are close to one when it is being tested. Because this is maintenance testing, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages.

If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.