New ‘Scream’ movie to film in Wilmington this fall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another horror franchise has set its sites on Wilmington to film the latest feature film.

Principal photography will begin later this year in the Cape Fear for the relaunch of ‘Scream’ once safety protocols are in place, according to a news release from Spyglass Media Group.

David Arquette will reprise his role as Dewey Riley in pursuit of Ghostface in the relaunch. Plot details are under wraps but the film will be an original story co-written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak producing for Spyglass.

Creator Kevin Williamson will serve as executive producer. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence will direct and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, will executive produce alongside Williamson.

Though Arquette is the first member of the film’s ensemble to be officially announced, conversations are underway with other legacy cast.

‘Scream’ is a long-running genre-busting horror franchise which generated four feature films. Directed by famed “maestro of horror,” the late Wes Craven, the films went on to gross more than $600 million in worldwide box office receipts.

Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, the films follow Sidney Prescott and her war against a succession of murderers, who adopt the guise of Ghostface to stalk and torment their victims. After its successful run in theaters, an anthology television series based on the ‘Scream’ franchise aired on MTV and VH1, between 2015-2019.

The last slasher filmed in the Port City, Halloween Kills, wrapped up production in Wilmington in November. It is set to hit theaters this fall.