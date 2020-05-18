Police ID man’s body found along shore in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department has identified the man whose body washed up along the shore over the weekend.
Police say 23-year-old Kenric Joseph Jermaine Brown, of Wake Forest, was found dead near Scallop Lane Saturday morning.
Carolina Beach Police say the town’s fire department and New Hanover County EMS were dispatched to the beach strand around 7:52 a.m. after a man was found unconscious and not breathing in shallow water.
The police say when emergency responders arrived the man was already dead.
Police say an autopsy is scheduled to determine cause of death.