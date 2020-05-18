Police ID man’s body found along shore in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department has identified the man whose body washed up along the shore over the weekend.

Police say 23-year-old Kenric Joseph Jermaine Brown, of Wake Forest, was found dead near Scallop Lane Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

Carolina Beach Police say the town’s fire department and New Hanover County EMS were dispatched to the beach strand around 7:52 a.m. after a man was found unconscious and not breathing in shallow water.

The police say when emergency responders arrived the man was already dead.