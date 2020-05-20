NC moves toward Phase 2, bars and gyms remain closed

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The State of NC will take another step toward reopening on Friday, but several businesses will remain closed.

Governor Roy Cooper announced the state is taking a more modest step than originally planned.

“While I am lifting the Stay at Home order, we are shifting it to a Safer at Home recommendation,” Cooper announced.

Phase 2 begins on Friday at 5 p.m., however, bars, nightclubs, gyms, playgrounds, indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, and bowling alleys will still remain closed under these guidelines. Those establishments were previously going to open under the original Phase 2 plan.

Restaurants, salons and barbers can reopen at 50% capacity. Swimming pools, overnight camps and day camps can also open.

“Based on what we’re seeing in our testing and trends we are moving to phase 2 but we need to move in a more cautious way,” Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “The data also shows us we need to be cautious and vigilant to slow the spread of the virus.”

Based on the metrics laid out in April by Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen, North Carolina is evaluating a combination of the data from the following categories that shows the state is stable but still has increasing daily new lab confirmed case counts.

Trajectory in COVID-Like Illness (CLI) Surveillance Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness is decreasing.

Trajectory of Lab-Confirmed Cases Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of lab-confirmed cases is increasing.

Trajectory in Percent of Tests Returning Positive Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory in percent of tests returning positive has been decreasing and is starting to level.

Trajectory in Hospitalizations Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of hospitalizations is level.

In addition to these metrics, the state continues building capacity to be able to adequately respond to an increase in virus spread. These areas include:

Laboratory Testing

North Carolina has more than doubled the daily testing rate with more than 8,000 tests completed daily on average. More than 300 testing sites across North Carolina are posted on the DHHS testing information website.

Tracing Capability

The Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative has already hired more than 150 new contact tracers adding to the 250 already working at our local health departments.

Personal Protective Equipment

Supply chains continue to improve.

What’s included in Safer At Home Phase 2?

Phase 2 lifts the Stay At Home order moving into a Safer At Home recommendation, especially for people at high risk for serious illness. Teleworking is also urged when possible.

The Safer At Home Phase 2 runs through at least Friday, June 26.