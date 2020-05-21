Brunswick Community College honors their graduates at regalia pickup

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)–It may not have been the announcement they were hoping for, but spring graduates at Brunswick Community College got some much deserved recognition Thursday. The Class of 2020 was honored by faculty and staff as they picking up their graduation regalia.

“Please congratulate Nicholas Berry, Brunswick Community College 2020 graduate,”says BCC President Gene Smith.

Each graduate was announced as they entered the Odell Williamson Auditorium one by one to pick up their cords, pins, and badges. The students say they are grateful for all the school has done.

“BCC has really helped us through all of it,said BCC Class of 2020 graduate Tierra Graham. “I’m glad that they are trying to give us the notice that we want and deserve. I appreciate everybody for trying to do something for us.”

Brunswick Community College staff says this is the least they could do for their students, who have gone through so much in and out of the classroom.

“We wanted to just show them that they’re special and how much we believe in them,”says Smith. “We are so happy for their success.”

BCC is still holding out hope that their 2020 graduates will get the opportunity to talk across the stage with their families in attendance.

“Hopefully we might be able to do something in late July,”says Smith. “July 24th is the date that were tentatively looking at, but we also know that we may not be able to do that.”

The graduates will surely be ready if that day comes this summer, but it if doesn’t, they will still applaud the school for at least putting in the effort to still hold graduation.

“I want the traditional graduation, hear my name, walk across, family cheers,”says Graham. “You know all of this has been different, but I’m glad they’re still trying to do something for us.”

The school says it will most likely be late July before they make a final decision on the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.