Voluntary water conservation advisory issued for part of New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has implemented a voluntary Water Conservation Advisory for a portion of New Hanover County.

Starting at at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the advisory is for residents in the Monterey Heights Water System, located south of Piner Road and Sanders Road in southern New Hanover County.

- Advertisement -

The recent spell of hot, dry weather has increased demand for water, particularly for irrigation.

To ensure enough supply for essential uses such as fire protection and medical services and to avoid the need for mandatory restrictions, CFPUA is asking customers served by the Monterey Heights System to take steps to reduce their water use. The following measures are among the most effective:

Limit lawn and landscape irrigation:

No irrigation on Mondays.

Odd numbered addresses (e.g., 1001 Main St.): Only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays Automatic spray irrigation: Only between midnight and 6 a.m. Hose-end sprinklers: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Even numbered addresses (e.g., 1002 Main St.): Only on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays Automatic spray irrigation: Only between midnight and 6 a.m. Hose-end sprinklers: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.



Avoid pool-filling, aside from routine topping-off to maintain structural integrity and filtration systems.

Use commercial car wash providers, if possible. Commercial car wash providers typically recycle much of the water they use.

Other steps to use water wisely include:

Don’t run water while brushing teeth.

Only run clothes and dishwashers when full.

Limit showers to five minutes.

Find even more tips on CFPUA’s water conservation page.

CFPUA will continue to monitor the situation and take further steps as needed.