3,500 students enroll in remote learning for Brunswick County Schools

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — According to Brunswick County Schools, about 3,500 students have enrolled to participate in remote learning for a full semester this fall.
The district says this means roughly 9,000 students would return to the class room after 4.5 weeks of remote learning to begin the 2020-21 school year.
The deadline to sign up for remote learning was Thursday, July 23rd.
According to Brunswick County Schools spokesperson Daniel Seamans, “The information is being used to develop the best A/B Plan where students rotate face to face and remote learning instruction,”
Seamans said. “Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates will present the A/B DAY Plan to the school board at the August 4 Board of Education meeting for consideration to put the A/B Day Plan in place after the initial 4.5 weeks of remote instruction.”
You can read more about the Brunswick County Schools back to school plan here.