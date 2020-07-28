Carolina Beach Police Chief Chris Spivey to retire

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After more than 20 years at the Carolina Beach Police Department, Chief Chris Spivey is retiring.

According to a news release, Chief Spivey was hired by the Carolina Beach Police Department in 2000 as a patrol officer. Throughout his more than 20 years of service with the town, Spivey rose through the ranks, serving in many capacities, including assignments with the Criminal Investigations Division, Narcotics Division, and Supervisory Command Staff.

In 2015, he was appointed as the Chief of Police.

“Thank you, town personnel and community members for all your support, assistance, and care along this journey,” Spivey wrote in his letter of retirement to Town Manager Bruce Oakley. “You have all helped fuel the passion for my service.”

His retirement becomes effective December 1.

Chief Spivey will continue to work in his current position until a qualified replacement is found.