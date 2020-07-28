Gov. Cooper announces order that will halt alcohol sales after 11 p.m.

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced a new Executive Order that will halt all alcohol sales after 11 p.m. statewide at restaurants.

It will go into effect on July 31.

The curfew, according to the governor, is especially critical to reducing late-night crowds and limiting mass gatherings, even at restaurants which by previous orders cannot exceed 50 percent capacity. Even with bars closed however, many establishments that meet a certain threshold of food sales to stay open turn into de facto bars in twilight hours.

“Slowing the spread of this virus requires targeted strategies that help lower the risk of transmission,” Gov. Cooper said. “This will be particularly important as colleges and universities are scheduled to start, bringing people all over the country to our state. We have seen case numbers increase among younger people, and prevention is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.”

Cooper’s order will not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.

