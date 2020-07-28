Man found in attic faces human trafficking charges in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man found hiding in the attic of a Wilmington home faces charges relating to prostitution and human trafficking.

With the help of Wilmington Police and the New Hanover County Sheriffs Office, law enforcement officers from Pender County arrested Dwayne Jackson, 19, on Friday.

Jackson was arrested for one felony count of human trafficking, one felony count of advancing prostitution, and one felony count of profiting from prostitution.

According to a news release, the Pender County investigation began in late June. The sheriffs office said the investigation is ongoing, and there may be additional charges. Jackson is currently in the Pender County Jail under a $1,000,000.00 secured bond.

If you know anything, contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective Eric Short at (910) 259-1437 or (910) 259-1515.

WWAY reached out to get more details on whose home Jackson was found inside and whether they will face charges, but the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said that this is an ongoing investigation and they are not able to release that information at this time.